Health expert share tips to celebrate Thanksgiving safely

Families across the Valley are getting for Thanksgiving, looking forward to a holiday that resembles pre-pandemic times.

"Now we have widespread availability of vaccines, the numbers have come down," Internal Medicin Physician at Valley Baptist Medical Center in McAllen Dr. Christopher Romero said. "We even have outpatient treatment available, so it's a drastically different landscape than the holiday season of last year."

Experts like Romero says people should continue to take precautions while getting together with friends and family during the holiday.

While Romero says vaccines are the best protection against COVID-19, he says those who aren't fully vaccinated should get tested before traveling or being around others to reduce the risk of spreading infection.

Even though COVID-19 infections and hospitalization are down, Valley health experts say people shouldn't let their guard down.

"If you're not feeling well, [do] not to be around others," Romero said. "Because not only is there the risk of spreading COVID but also influenza, the flu virus is still a real threat to people's health."

