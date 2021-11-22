Harlingen organizations helping those in need

More and more people are asking homeless shelters and charity organizations for help as the price of food keeps going up.

Even though food costs are up, places like the Salvation Army and Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen have plenty of food to go around.

The two organizations have received so many canned food donations from the community trying to give back this season.

While they might have that food now, they say there’s going to be even more demand later and not just because food prices are high.

“Right now our biggest requests we're facing are for food and for clothing as we approach the winter season," said Captain Benjamin Deuel, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Harlingen. "Of course, you know, that request for food is going to continue to rise.”

Resources like the Salvation Army and Loaves and Fishes are gearing up for greater need, not just for food, but also shelter and clothing.

Both organizations want to let the community know that help will still be needed long after Thanksgiving.