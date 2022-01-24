Official: Thieves Eyeing Trailers in Willacy Co. Community

LASARA – For the past few months, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office has seen more trailers and tractors being stolen from the Lasara area.

Thanks to the community, authorities have identified a person of interest for stealing at least one trailer. It was found dumped in a field.

Steve Trevino credits the surveillance video from his neighbors for helping recover the trailer. He posted it on social media.

A detective says thieves eye trailers because they’re easy to steal, use and get rid of after transporting illegal items, such as narcotics.

