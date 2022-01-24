Official: Thieves Eyeing Trailers in Willacy Co. Community
LASARA – For the past few months, the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office has seen more trailers and tractors being stolen from the Lasara area.
Thanks to the community, authorities have identified a person of interest for stealing at least one trailer. It was found dumped in a field.
Steve Trevino credits the surveillance video from his neighbors for helping recover the trailer. He posted it on social media.
A detective says thieves eye trailers because they’re easy to steal, use and get rid of after transporting illegal items, such as narcotics.
Watch the video above for the full report.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Using the art of photography to tell the story
-
Property taxes due on Jan. 31
-
Harlingen woman concerned about new apprenticeship program allowing teens to drive 18-wheelers
-
Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wounds in rural San Juan
-
Deputies investigating body found in rural San Juan