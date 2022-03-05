x

Officials hoping to reunite cows found stranded near Roma with their owner

3 hours 12 minutes 13 seconds ago Saturday, March 05 2022 Mar 5, 2022 March 05, 2022 3:37 PM March 05, 2022 in News - Local

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of six cows who were found earlier this week.

The cows were found Monday off of Sanchez and Guerrero roads in the Roma area.

The cows have yet to be claimed.

The cows are currently being held at the Triple G Livestock Sale Yard in Rio Grande city, located three miles north of F.M. 755.

