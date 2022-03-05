Officials hoping to reunite cows found stranded near Roma with their owner

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of six cows who were found earlier this week.

The cows were found Monday off of Sanchez and Guerrero roads in the Roma area.

The cows have yet to be claimed.

The cows are currently being held at the Triple G Livestock Sale Yard in Rio Grande city, located three miles north of F.M. 755.