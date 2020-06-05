Officials probe COVID-19 outbreak at Houston area facility

HOUSTON (AP) - Health officials are investigating an outbreak of COVID-19 at a suburban Houston health care facility where 14 deaths have been reported. Harris County Public Health announced Thursday that it began investigating the outbreak at Oakmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center of Humble on April 21 after two people tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission also is investigating. There have been 13 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths at the center while another death awaits documentation. The facility provides long-term and hospice care to older patients.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.