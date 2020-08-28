Officials say daily number of coronavirus cases have decreased
The daily number of COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley have decreased since July.
Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said cases are reported in batches from the state, federal government, private labs and other places.
“The most important number when looking at the cases is the percent that’s positive,” Melendez said. “Ideally you’d like to be 2% or less and at one point we were as high as 20 to 30%.”
