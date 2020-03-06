On the Diamond: March 5th
WESLACO - Several high school baseball and softball tournaments got underway Thursday.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the following games:
- Donna vs PSJA Southwest (softball)
- Juarez-Lincoln vs PSJA Southwest (baseball)
- Brownsville Veterans vs Harlingen South (baseball)
- Roma vs Flour Bluff (baseball)
