Open Your Packets - Surprise!
EDINBURG - The UIL brought surprises for most Valley high school football coaches on Thursday morning. As the sealed information was opened, the details were unleashed on unsuspecting athletic officials. Some districts added teams. Some were reduced to just a handful of schools, leaving scheduling nightmares for those trying to fill a 10-game, regular-season schedule. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the wrap on what the Valley will be dealing with for the next two years, beginning in August.
More News
News Video
-
Funding from $1.2 trillion infrastructure package to go toward Gateway International Bridge
-
Charges dropped against dozens of migrants arrested during Gov. Abbott’s border security...
-
New program would encourage Mission residents to get vaccinated
-
Body found in Mercedes apartment complex
-
New Edinburg hike and bike trail honors Valley veteran