Open Your Packets - Surprise!

EDINBURG - The UIL brought surprises for most Valley high school football coaches on Thursday morning. As the sealed information was opened, the details were unleashed on unsuspecting athletic officials. Some districts added teams. Some were reduced to just a handful of schools, leaving scheduling nightmares for those trying to fill a 10-game, regular-season schedule. CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the wrap on what the Valley will be dealing with for the next two years, beginning in August.