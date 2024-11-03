Operation Christmas RGV hosting second annual Heroes Toy Drive

Operation Christmas RGV has launched its second annual Heroes Toy Drive.

It's a chance to help provide a little Christmas cheer to a child in the Rio Grande Valley.

The drive kicked off Friday morning, and organizers say this toy drive is much more than just handing out toys to children in need.

The goal this year is to collect more toys than Santa's workshop can make.

There are 32 different donation locations, they include schools and restaurants. For a full list of donation spots, visit the Operation Christmas RGV Facebook page.

Donations will be accepted through December 13.