Options available to protest for a lower property tax rate

An Edinburg resident said he felt like he didn’t have any options when it came to pay for his new property tax rate at the Hidalgo County Appraisal District.

In 2011, Saul Garcia said he paid $500. Now, he’ll pay nearly $3,000 more than that.

However, if you're not happy with your new tax rate, you can quickly protest online or in person and ask they lower your rate.

Anthony Longoria – a real estate agent in McAllen - recommends you contact a real estate agent to get more information on your property and compare it with your neighbors.

You can also contact a professional appraiser, although they might charge you a percentage of how much the county ends up giving you back.

There are also several exemptions you can apply for. These include:

- homestead exemption if you live in the property you own

- inherited residence

- people over 65 years-old or disabled

- disabled veteran, surviving spouse

- surviving spouse of first responders killed in the line of duty

Some experts say the rapidly increasing property values are happening across the country because of a high demand for homes, but not enough stay on the market.

More information on property tax exemptions can be found online.

For property tax exemptions, click on the corresponding county.

-Cameron County

-Hidalgo County

-Starr County

-Willacy County