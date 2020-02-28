OU faces tough test vs No. 22 Texas Tech

No. 22 Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5) vs. Oklahoma (16-11, 6-8)

Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Oklahoma. Oklahoma has won one of its five games against ranked opponents this season. Texas Tech has moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Kansas State and Iowa State last week.

SAVVY SENIORS: Oklahoma's Kristian Doolittle, Brady Manek and Austin Reaves have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Sooners points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jahmi'us Ramsey has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Texas Tech field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 18-4 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Red Raiders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sooners. Oklahoma has an assist on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) over its past three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 49 of 79 field goals (62 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Tech defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23.7 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate in the nation. Oklahoma has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.8 percent through 27 games (ranking the Sooners 318th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.