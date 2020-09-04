Out-of-town first responders honored for caring for coronavirus patients

A big ‘Thank You’ to all of our visiting healthcare workers. You showed up when the Rio Grande Valley needed you.

On Friday some healthcare workers finished their assignments and are now on their way home.

Among the nearly 400 healthcare workers who came to DHR Health was Tremeice Foster-Scott. She has more than 20 years of experience in the medical field and came out of retirement to answer the call for help.

The growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Valley led Tremeice Foster-Scott back to the medical world.

