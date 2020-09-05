Pacioretty and the Golden Knights take on Dallas to start conference finals

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Vegas and Dallas begin series

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars to start the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Vegas and Dallas tied the regular season series 1-1.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 against Western Conference opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The Stars are 22-12-6 in Western Conference play. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty has 66 total points for the Golden Knights, 32 goals and 34 assists. Alex Tuch has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 29 points. Joe Pavelski has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Stars: Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

