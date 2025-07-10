Palomazo Norteño Concert set for next week in Edinburg
Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg is getting ready for a big concert featuring some of the biggest names in Norteño music.
Bert Ogden Arena Digital Media Coordinator Karla Leal speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the musicians that will be taking part in the Palomazo Norteño concert.
Noticias RGV is giving away tickets to the concert during their newscasts on Channel 5.2 or cable 1240. All you have to do is scan a QR code to enter. For more information on the contest, click here.
Palomazo Norteño is scheduled for Saturday, July 19. To purchase tickets, click here.
