Patriot O-Line Paves The Way

MISSION – Every player has a job. Whether it’s kicking, throwing, running, passing, catching, or blocking, it’s important that every player gets their job done.

One unit for Mission Veterans that’s been crucial to the team’s success has been the offensive line.

They’ve protected quarterback Landry Gilpin, a playmaker that’s made improvisation a norm for the Patriot offense.

"We have to keep our head on a swivel, “said senior guard Axel Hernandez. “We know that if he doesn’t see anything open, he will take it by himself and we just have to follow the defender and play from whistle to whistle.”

“We condition so we don’t get tired,” said senior guard Adrian Meza.

Conditioning is key for an offensive line that doesn’t always have the most traditional blocking schemes.

“Usually bigger guys want to stay on the line and block somebody, but we have to move around in the space a lot so it’s a different type of feel,” said senior center Erik Espinoza.

The different style of play has paid off with Mission Veterans now in the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

“It’s my first year playing varsity football so being in the Alamodome, playing with everyone, going to the fourth round, I never thought I would experience this,” said senior tackle Randall Ledbetter. “It’s a real good experience.”

Mission Veterans and Wagner face off Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Alamodome.