Peñitas man charged with murder in step-daughter's death

Peñitas police arrested and charged a man for murder after shooting his step-daughter on July 4.

Officers received a call at around 9:20 p.m. of shots fired at a residence, according to police chief Roel Bermea.

Bermea said when officers arrived, they immediately took the suspect, identified as Leonardo Zapata Silva, into custody.

Further investigation revealed the step-daughter, identified as 41-year-old Claudia Gallegos, was trying to leave in her vehicle, but Silva didn't want her to, according to Bermea.

He says Silva ended up shooting Gallegos through the vehicle's window and striking her. She was transported to Mission Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Silva was arraigned on Wednesday and charged with murder. His bond was set at a $1 million. He is currently at the Hidalgo County Jail.