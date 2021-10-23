Peacock expected to start for Houston against Boston

By The Associated Press



Boston Red Sox (27-24, third in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (34-18, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: David Price (2-2, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Astros: Brad Peacock (5-2, 3.59 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox will take on Houston at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are 19-6 on their home turf. Houston has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .349. George Springer leads the club with an OBP of .389.

The Red Sox are 14-14 in road games. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Rafael Devers leads the team with a mark of .317. The Astros won the last meeting 4-3. Wade Miley secured his fifth victory and Jake Marisnick went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Houston. Chris Sale took his sixth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Springer leads the Astros with 17 home runs and is slugging .643. Alex Bregman is 7-for-34 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 34 RBIs and is batting .236. Devers is 10-for-40 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (right elbow discomfort), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (illness/sore back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.