People Flock Local Laundromat after Storms

WESLACO – A local laundromat says they’ve noticed a boom in business every time a flood hits.

The manager of Rudy’s Laundromat says their machines have been working nonstop and at full capacity since last week.

He says some customers lose track of their belongings. However, they’ll keep them until they’re claimed.

The business, located along South Texas Boulevard, will stay open as late as needed to help their neighbors recover.

KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro spoke to a homeowner who says was forced out of her home with only a few pieces of her clothing.

