'Person of interest' sought in San Juan homicide

The San Juan Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a murder that occurred last week.

On Thursday, Feb. 25, officers with the San Juan Police Department responded to the 1200 Block of East Texas in reference to a homicide of a 65-year-old Hispanic female.

“Throughout the investigation it was found that a male subject was seen running away from the scene,” San Juan police Chief Ruben Morin said in a news release.

The victim has yet to be identified.

The person was seen leaving in a light color Chevy GMC extended cab pick-up truck.

Those with information on the suspect are urged to contact the San Juan Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-283-8477.