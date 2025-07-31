Pharr church protesting construction of neighboring gas station

Members of the Mother Cabrini Parish in Pharr are speaking out as construction of a gas station next to their property continues.

Members of the church located at 8001 S. Cage Blvd. sent a letter to the city asking that construction be stopped.

Church member Norma Garcia said the added traffic poses a risk to other church members who walk to church.

"Take Sundays, for example, when more people come — and there's traffic,” Garcia said. “It affects us a lot.”

Garcia said the added risk of having so much activity next to the church could stop them from holding events.

“It worries us because, from what I know, we won't be able to do anything about it because it's too dangerous,” Garcia said.

Pharr City Manager Jonathan Flores said there’s currently no legal reason for development of the gas station to be stopped.

Flores said he feels the church can continue regular operations.

“I don’t know if it was because they were using that land as overflow of traffic, that would be the only reason I could think would hinder them," Flores said. “But again, we don’t see why this would stop them from having any events in their church as usual."

Channel 5 News was told Pharr's legal department is in contact with the church's legal representatives.

As for the gas station, construction for it is expected to be completed by January 2026.

