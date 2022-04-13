Pharr International Bridge resuming “normal operations”

The blockade on the Mexican side of the Pharr International Bridge has “ceased,” according to the city of Pharr.

The blockade started Monday when truckers on the Mexican side of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge blocked northbound lanes to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s enhanced commercial vehicle inspections order.

The blockade caused long lines of traffic across other ports of entry in the area as truckers attempted to go into Mexico.

“We are glad to know that the situation has been resolved and that the flow of traffic, international business, and commerce in our region has resumed normal operations,” the city of Pharr said in a statement.

The announcement was made hours after at least three 18-wheelers that were part of the blockade were set on fire. Three arrests have been made, Tamaulipas state police said.

Last week, the governor ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles coming into Texas from Mexico, a move aimed at stopping the smuggling of migrants, drugs and other contraband.

On Wednesday, Abbott announced the inspections will continue despite criticisms from the Biden administration, Mexican governors, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller.

“We are also aware that the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to have enhanced safety commercial truck inspections,” the city of Pharr said in their statement. “We continue to work with all partners to ensure that operations are functioning efficiently and effectively."