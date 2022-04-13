Gov. Abbott scales back enhanced vehicle inspections at one Texas bridge

KRGV File Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday Texas is scaling back enhanced vehicle inspections at one bridge in Texas and will return to normal inspections effective immediately after reaching an agreement with the Nuevo Leon governor.

Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Alejandro Garcia Sepulveda has agreed to conduct enhanced vehicle inspections on the Mexican side of the border.

The agreement is only with Nuevo Laredo, but not any other bordering Mexican states.

"I look forward to working with all of them toward achieving results similar to what we are achieving today with Governor Garcia," Abbott said. "Until, however, those agreements are reached with those states, the Texas Department of Public Safety will continue to thoroughly inspect vehicles entering into the United States from every Mexican state except Nuevo Leon."

"The ultimate way to end the clogged border is for President Biden to do his job and to secure the border," Abbott said. "If you want relief from the clogged border, you need to call President Biden and tell him to maintain the Title 42 expulsion policy that has been in place for years."

The announcement comes after Abbott has come under fire in recent days following his order of enhanced safety inspections at international border crossings in Texas, including in Brownsville, Pharr and Los Indios.

On Monday, Mexican truckers protested the order by blocking the northbound lanes at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. The blockade continued Tuesday and resulted in long lines at both the Los Indios International Bridge and Progreso International Bridge.

Valley produce brokers said during a press conference with Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday that the order is killing his business. Another local produce company said they're struggling to keep their shelves stocked because they currently don't have the produce.

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said traffic delays were due to "additional and unnecessary inspections" by DPS and Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called the policy "political theater".