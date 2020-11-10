Pharr Police Department adopts new mission statement, social contract

The Pharr Police Department recently adopted a new mission statement — part of a new social contract designed to change how officers interact with each other and the community.

The city's new police chief, Andy Harvey Jr., reviewed and revised the department's mission statement.

The old mission statement read: "The mission of the Pharr Police Department is to improve the quality of life of its citizens by enforcement of laws protecting rights, lives and property of every person. We will work in community partnerships in identifying and responding to social and neighborhood concerns and needs."

The new social contract is designed to build and maintain trust within the department and with the community.

It emphasizes core values of compassion, accountability, resilience and excellence.

The new social contract is accompanied by a new mission statement: "The Pharr Police Department values the constitutional rights of all People, and will create collaborative relationships built on trust, which will reduce crime, fear, and enhance quality of life."

Assistant Police Chief Joel Robles said the changes will help the department better serve the community.

