Pharr Police Department to install and inspect baby car seats at event

The Pharr Police Department is offering to inspect and also offer child car seat installation free of charge next week.

The department's community engagement units’ car seat technicians will assist. Discount coupons from Buy Buy Baby will also be offered with an inspection.

"We're going to take your car seat and make sure it's properly attached, secured and anchored right,” said Steven Guerrero with the Pharr Police Department. “If your child is with you, we'll make sure the adjustments of the seating are proper.”

The event is open to everyone and is scheduled for Tuesday, March 15 between 12 and 5 p.m. at the Pharr police station on 1900 South Cage Blvd.