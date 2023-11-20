Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the highs and lows of high school football

As an exciting season of high school football in the Rio Grande Valley is approaching its end, only two teams remain in the hunt for a state title.

Channel 5’s sports team and photojournalists have been able to witness moments of greatness and heartbreaking endings all season long.

KRGV photojournalist Jose Saenz shows viewers how he covers a football team after a win, and a tough loss.

Watch the video above for the full story.