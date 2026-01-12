News Video
City of Edinburg encouraging residents to recycle natural Christmas trees
San Benito resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
Brownsville police identify welder killed in tanker truck explosion
Photographer's Perspective: Looking back on 2025 as a photojournalist
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to visit Starbase, SpaceX
Sports Video
Running Back Malachi Lane transfers from LSU to UTRGV
City of Edinburg hosts a celebration for the National Champion Amare Hernandez
RGV EAST takes the RGVCA All-Star game 17-10
Edinburg & Edinburg North pick up non-district wins on Friday night
Brownsville Lopez shines in Day 2 of Brownsville ISD soccer tournament