8 Harlingen CISD students hospitalized following school bus crash, district says
Eight Harlingen CISD students were hospitalized Wednesday after the bus they were in was rear-ended by another vehicle, the district said.
The crash was minor and the students were hospitalized as a precaution, the district added.
According to the district, the collision happened at around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Tyler Street and West Street.
“As a precaution, students were evaluated by EMS personnel, and some were transported to a local hospital for further evaluation,” the district said. “We thank our law enforcement and first responder partners for their quick and professional response. Student safety remains our top priority.”
A total of 31 students from the district’s Travis STEM 2 Academy were on the bus, and the Harlingen Police Department responded to the scene, Harlingen CISD said.
