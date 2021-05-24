Photographer's Perspective: Covering Storm Damage

In this week's Photographer's Perspective, Photojournalist Jose Saenz tells us what photographers look for in storms to not just help tell you the best story, but to help keep you safe.

It's easy to be fascinated by thunderstorms and the lightning show they produce sometimes, but when you have to work in the middle of one, it's a whole different situation.

This past Wednesday, KRGV had all hands on deck with crews all over the Valley showing the impact of the storm as it was happening and the aftermath.

KRGV's Monica De Anda and I were in charge of covering the Weslaco area and teamed up with our co-worker Lorenzo Garcia and Azteca's reporter Issmar Ventura to bring the best coverage for our two stations.

Most of that morning, Monica and I went live several times as the storm was going through Weslaco.

During those live hits, I would follow her lead and try to point my camera to the things she was talking about. I would also try to look for things that would show the impact the storm was having on the streets, like flooding or police blocking streets.

While we were doing our live hits, Lorenzo and Issmar were recording video of their own and getting a closer look of the damage the storm was causing. Lorenzo did an awesome job getting shots of police helping people, the rising waters, drivers making an effort to get through flooded areas and more.

All those images showed how serious the storm was.

Photographer's Perspective is a behind-the-scenes look at the work, the equipment used and the challenges faced by the station's award-winning photography team. Photographer's Perspective airs Sunday nights during CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10:30.