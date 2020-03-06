Pirates Hold Final Practice Before Regional Tourney
HIDALGO - Four Valley boys basketball teams will be fighting to stay alive in the playoffs Friday night.
The Hidalgo Pirates have reached the fourth round after winning three playoff games by a combined five points.
Our Joel Villanueva was at the Pirates' final practice Thursday before the team departed for Kingsville.
Hidalgo will go up against Boerne Friday night at Texas A&M-Kingsville.
