Pirates Hold Final Practice Before Regional Tourney

HIDALGO - Four Valley boys basketball teams will be fighting to stay alive in the playoffs Friday night.

The Hidalgo Pirates have reached the fourth round after winning three playoff games by a combined five points.

Our Joel Villanueva was at the Pirates' final practice Thursday before the team departed for Kingsville.

Hidalgo will go up against Boerne Friday night at Texas A&M-Kingsville.