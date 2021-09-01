Playmakers - Week One

Here are the Channel 5 Playmakers for Week One - These players will receive a Playmakers award decal for their helmets.

Luis Briseno-Mission High - 3 interceptions

Yahir Rodriguez-Edinburg North- 4 TD Catches - 110yards

PJ Rivera - Edinburg Vela 4 Total TDS f

Izaiah Bell - Harlingen - 3 Rushing TDS

Michael Cisneros- Mercedes- 5 TD Passes 302 passing yards

Xavier Sanchez - Mercedes- 147 yards and 2 TDS receiving

CJ Olivares - Santa Rosa - 102 yards INT for TD

Gilbert Medina - Port Isabel - 3 rushing TD runs - 186 yards rushing

Arath de La Torre - Porter - 4 1/2 sacks

Enrique Hernandez - Hidalgo - 110 yds rushing 2 TD

Ethan Jeradiah - Rio Hondo - 208 yards 4 TDs rushing