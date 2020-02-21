Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings

SAN SABA, Texas (AP) - Police say a 22-year-old man fatally stabbed three people in a small central Texas city before leading police on a car chase. A 13-year-old girl, a 62-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were killed in the stabbings early Friday. An 18-year-old woman was injured. Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the stabbing victims. The suspect was finally arrested in the city of Goldthwaite after crashing the car into a senior citizen center. No one was injured in the crash. Washko says a motive for the stabbings isn't yet known.

