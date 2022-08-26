Police: 5-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside staff member's vehicle at La Joya ISD elementary school

The child who died after being found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle at an elementary school on Thursday was a 5-year-old boy who was related to a staff member at the campus, officials with the La Joya Independent School District said during a press conference Friday.

La Joya ISD police Chief Raul Gonzalez said at about 4:04 p.m. Thursday, the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office received a 911 about an unresponsive 5-year-old boy found inside a vehicle parked at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School.

Gonzalez said the vehicle belonged to a staff member at the campus and that the boy was related to the staff member.

The boy was taken to the nurse's office at the campus, where CPR procedures were attempted.

RELATED: Child found unresponsive inside car at elementary school dies, La Joya ISD says

Medical personnel also arrived to assist, but their efforts to resuscitate the boy were unsuccessful, Gonzalez said.

"I want to assure parents in our community that our schools are safe," La Joya ISD Superintendent Dr. Gisela Saenz said. "This was an isolated incident."

Saenz said the district is providing additional support to staff and students with additional counseling services.

A spokesperson for La Joya ISD said the district will not be providing further details as the case remains under investigation.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.