Child found unresponsive inside car at elementary school dies, La Joya ISD says

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child who was found unresponsive inside a car in the parking lot of an elementary school passed away Thursday, according to the La Joya Independent School District.

Officers with the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School after the child was found in a car, the district said in a news release.

“Medical personnel was not able to resuscitate child and the child passed away,” the district stated.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. No other information was immediately available.