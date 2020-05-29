Police across US speak out against Minneapolis custody death

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The reaction from some law enforcement on the death of a handcuffed black man by a white Minneapolis officer stands in stark contrast to their responses to other in-custody fatalities. Sheriffs and police chiefs have strongly criticized Officer Derek Chauvin on social media and praised the city’s police chief for his quick dismissal of four officers. Authorities say George Floyd was detained Monday because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at the convenience store, and the 46-year-old resisted arrest. A bystander’s disturbing video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd begs for air.

