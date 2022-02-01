Police arrest suspect in January hit and run crash

A 56-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to a January hit-and-run in Brownsville.

Robert Alejandro Sanchez turned himself in to police and was charged with two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Sanchez was driving on the 3800 block of North Expressway Frontage Road on Jan. 2 when he struck a vehicle.

“This caused a chain reaction where the second vehicle crashed into a third vehicle,” the news release stated. “Mr. Sanchez then left the location without providing any information to the parties involved. Two of the people involved in the accident had injuries due to the crash.”

Sanchez’s vehicle was found abandoned “several minutes later,” the release stated.

Bond for Sanchez was set at $20,000.