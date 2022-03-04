Police looking for men accused of stealing gym equipment from Gold's Gym in Pharr

The Pharr Police Department is looking for two men accused of stealing gym equipment from a Gold's Gym in Pharr.

Police say the men took gym equipment from the Gold's Gym located at the 1317 S. Jackson Road and loaded it into a white cargo van.

One of the suspects is a man 20 to 25 years of age wearing a red sweater and black Adidas sweat pants.

The other suspect is a man 25 to 30 years of age with a short-trimmed beard and a red flannel shirt.

If you have any information about the burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.