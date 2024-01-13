Police: Lubbock officers fatally shoot man who fired at them

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) - Police in Lubbock say a man who opened fire on two police officers was fatally shot when the officers returned gunfire. Police say the officers were investigating reports of a man checking door handles on vehicles in a neighborhood Sunday on the southwest side of the city when the man ran before turning and firing at one officer. Police say both officers returned fire, killing 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.