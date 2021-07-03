Police: Motorist dead after causing 2 collisions in Mission and Palmview

A male driver died Saturday morning after causing two different crashes in the cities of Mission and Palmview that injured a deputy constable, according to the Palmview Police Department.

The driver of a Dodge Charger in his 40s was involved in an accident in Mission near 3 Mile Road and Breyfogle Road and fled the scene, according to Palmview police Chief Gilbert Zamora.

While traveling at a high rate of speed, the driver struck a Hidalgo County Precinct 3 deputy constable’s vehicle at the intersection of 495/East Veterans Blvd. and Breyfogle Road. The driver of the Dodge Charger was pronounced dead at the scene, Zamora said.

The deputy constable was hospitalized but is in stable condition, Zamora said.

“They’re linking that vehicle to both accidents," Zamora said, adding that alcohol may have been a factor and that the Mission Police Department is investigating the initial crash and the Texas Department of Public Safety is assisting Palmview with the second crash.

A spokesperson for the Mission Police Department said the passengers in the vehicle the Dodge Charger hit were OK.

