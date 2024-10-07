x

Police presence spotted at Weslaco home

Monday, October 07 2024

Multiple police units were spotted at a home in Weslaco Monday evening.

At least six vehicles with the Weslaco Police Department were seen outside a residence near the intersection of Calle Lee Garza and Sinclair Avenue at around 5 p.m.

The scene was cleared within an hour.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Weslaco Police Department for details. Check back for updates. 

