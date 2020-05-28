Police searching for man after robberies at Edinburg gas station store
The Edinburg Police Department is searching for a man following two separate armed robberies at a gas station convenience store.
The first robbery took place at 3 a.m. on Saturday at the Xoom gas station store in Edinburg – located at 1606 East Richardson Road, according to information provided by Edinburg police spokeswoman Arielle Benedict.
The man demanded cash and got away with about $100 early Saturday morning. The man did display a knife to the cashier, but there were no injuries reported.
The second robbery took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at the same convenience store location.
The man threatened the cashier with a knife and took about $30 – no injuries were reported, according to Benedict.
Authorities are not releasing surveillance video at this time.
Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco ISD announces graduation ceremony to take place in June
-
Police searching for man after robberies at Edinburg gas station store
-
PSJA ISD Seniors Killed in Car Crash
-
CON MI GENTE: Clover Elementary graduation parade in San Juan
-
Tamaulipas expands COVID-19 checkpoints to Rio Bravo, Reynosa