Police searching for man after robberies at Edinburg gas station store

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for a man following two separate armed robberies at a gas station convenience store.

The first robbery took place at 3 a.m. on Saturday at the Xoom gas station store in Edinburg – located at 1606 East Richardson Road, according to information provided by Edinburg police spokeswoman Arielle Benedict.

The man demanded cash and got away with about $100 early Saturday morning. The man did display a knife to the cashier, but there were no injuries reported.

The second robbery took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at the same convenience store location.

The man threatened the cashier with a knife and took about $30 – no injuries were reported, according to Benedict.

Authorities are not releasing surveillance video at this time.

