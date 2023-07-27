Police searching for suspect vehicle in Brownsville hit-and-run crash
The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the driver they say is responsible for a Wednesday hit-and-run crash that hospitalized two people.
The crash occurred on Frontage Road near Morrison Avenue, according to police spokesman Martin Sandoval.
Sandoval said the driver responsible for the crash was in a four-door blue vehicle that struck a separate vehicle, causing it to roll over and end up in a nearby parking lot before fleeing the scene.
Two women in the second vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Sandoval said.
Those who spot a blue four-door vehicle with heavy front-end damage are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-546-8477.
