Police seek public’s help in locating missing Harlingen man

Saturday, November 06 2021

A Harlingen man has been missing since Thursday when he was last seen leaving the Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Ricky Lee Rowlett, 56, is in need of his medications, according to a release. He is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes, weighing 155 pounds with a height of 5’11.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants without a shirt and in yellow hospital socks.

Those with information on Rowlett’s whereabouts are urged to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.

