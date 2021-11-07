Police seek public’s help in locating missing Harlingen man
A Harlingen man has been missing since Thursday when he was last seen leaving the Valley Baptist Medical Center.
Ricky Lee Rowlett, 56, is in need of his medications, according to a release. He is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes, weighing 155 pounds with a height of 5’11.
He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants without a shirt and in yellow hospital socks.
Those with information on Rowlett’s whereabouts are urged to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.
