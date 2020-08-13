Poll workers needed for November election amid pandemic

With Election Day just months away, many counties in the Rio Grande Valley are in need of more poll workers due to the pandemic.

This year Texas removed the straight-party voting option from ballots. Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón said it could present challenges like longer lines and the need for more help.

"The average age of our poll worker is an elderly, they are very vulnerable and susceptible to COVID, so we did have a few that didn't come back," Ramón said.

