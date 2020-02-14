Port Isabel files lawsuit against Port of Brownsville over LNG projects

PORT ISABEL – The city of Port Isabel is taking on energy companies and filed a lawsuit against the Port of Brownsville.

The city, its mayor and a commissioner fear contamination of the air, water and fish in the area. The LNG projects would be set up south of the city, less than three miles away.

The Brownsville Navigation District, a public entity, owns the land the LNG companies are going to use.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported in 2018 on the concerns over the air pollution the LNG projects would emit.

Watch the video above for the report.