Port Isabel police boosting patrols for Halloween

32 minutes 22 seconds ago Tuesday, October 31 2023 Oct 31, 2023 October 31, 2023 10:10 PM October 31, 2023 in News

To keep trick-or-treaters safe, the Port Isabel Police Department is having more officers out patrolling.

Officers will be at every neighborhood to make sure drivers keep their speed down for trick-or-treaters.

Regardless of where you're planning to trick or treat, police want you to keep a few things in mind.

“Keep an eye on your kids, stay with your parents nearby, travel in groups, wear bright clothing…so the vehicles can see the kids,” Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez said. “For safety purposes, we want to make sure they're safe.”

Those opting out of traditional trick-or-treating can go to the Port Isabel Police Station, where officers will be giving out candy.

