Port Isabel police boosting patrols for Halloween

To keep trick-or-treaters safe, the Port Isabel Police Department is having more officers out patrolling.

Officers will be at every neighborhood to make sure drivers keep their speed down for trick-or-treaters.

Regardless of where you're planning to trick or treat, police want you to keep a few things in mind.

“Keep an eye on your kids, stay with your parents nearby, travel in groups, wear bright clothing…so the vehicles can see the kids,” Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez said. “For safety purposes, we want to make sure they're safe.”

Those opting out of traditional trick-or-treating can go to the Port Isabel Police Station, where officers will be giving out candy.