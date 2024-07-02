x

Port Mansfield recibe millonaria subvención para ampliar canal de navegación

Port Mansfield recibe millonaria subvención para ampliar canal de navegación
3 hours 59 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, July 02 2024 Jul 2, 2024 July 02, 2024 6:28 PM July 02, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Port Mansfield, recibió una importante subvención que servirá para ampliar expandir el canal de navegación.

En total son 15.9 millones de dólares con el que empezarán a dragar sus canales hasta 17 pies.

Los fondos que provienen del cuerpo de ingenieros del ejército de EE.UU. servirán, según el director de Port Mansfield, Ronald Mills, para intentar alcanzar los niveles previstos en 2022, pues el canal fue dragado hace varios años.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days