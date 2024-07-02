Port Mansfield recibe millonaria subvención para ampliar canal de navegación
Port Mansfield, recibió una importante subvención que servirá para ampliar expandir el canal de navegación.
En total son 15.9 millones de dólares con el que empezarán a dragar sus canales hasta 17 pies.
Los fondos que provienen del cuerpo de ingenieros del ejército de EE.UU. servirán, según el director de Port Mansfield, Ronald Mills, para intentar alcanzar los niveles previstos en 2022, pues el canal fue dragado hace varios años.
