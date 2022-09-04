Port of Harlingen cotton crops ready for harvest after winter rain

The cotton harvest in the Valley is just about collected.

Texas did not do too well with all the dry weather.

Cotton farmers in the Valley say they had just enough rain to make it a good year.

With the cotton crop harvest at the tail end, the signs of a health yield are waiting at the port of Harlingen.

"The rest of the state of Texas wasn't as lucky as we were,"Agrilife Extension Pest Management Agent Danielle Sekula said.

