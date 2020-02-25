Possible grease fire at Donna mobile home under investigation
DONNA – A possible grease fire destroyed a mobile home in Donna. A woman and her children were inside at the time and get out safely.
Susana Perez says she and her three children rushed out of their home Monday night when they realized their stove was on fire.
Fire crews managed to put out the fire a short time later.
Watch the video above for further details.
