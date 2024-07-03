Presentan la tienda oficial de 'Los Vaqueros de UTRGV'
Benjamin Gonzalez, propietario de 'Vaquero Outfitters' visita Noticias RGV para mostrarnos los productos oficiales relacionados con 'Los Vaqueros de UTRGV'.
Ubicación de la tienda: 1518 W University Dr Edinburg, TX 78539
Número de contacto: (956) 378-9020
Instagram: @vaquerooutfitters
Para más información sobre los productos y merchandising, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
