President Donald Trump endorses Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection
President Donald Trump has endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for reelection, applauding his support in redrawing congressional redistricting maps in Texas earlier this year.
Abbott announced his bid for an unprecedented fourth term on Sunday.
“Greg Abbott has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election," Trump said on TruthSocial. "He is an exceptional Governor and man — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"
Facing pressure from Trump, Abbott got lawmakers to gather for a mid-decade congressional redistricting special session this summer, eventually signing into law a new map that will add five additional GOP-leaning congressional seats.
Abbott thanked Trump for the endorsement, saying they would work together to “build a stronger, safer, more prosperous Texas and America."
This is a developing story; check back for details.
This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.
